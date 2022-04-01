After the presence of Ramón Jesurún in Qatar was confirmed for the 75th Ordinary Congress of the South American Football Confederation (Conmebol), this Friday the “great reason” behind his presence was revealed.

According to the Major Division of Colombian Professional Soccer, after the meeting of the confederation, and a few minutes before the draw for the World Cup, Ramón Jesurún would have been appointed as the main member of the FIFA World Council.

“La Dimayor and its associated clubs congratulate the president of the Colombian Football Federation, Ramón Jesurún, for his appointment as Principal Member of the FIFA World Council”reads the entity’s Twitter.

Jesurún held the presidency of the Dimayor for more than ten years (2005 to 2016) in the new millennium. During his mandate, large sponsorship contracts were agreed and negotiations with the television channel ‘Win Sports’ were developed.

In fact, His arrival at the Colombian Football Federation occurred when he was still leading the Dimayor, since he held the position of vice president in the Executive Committee, in accordance with the statutes.

Jesurún and his time in Qatar

Álvaro González, Ramón Jesurún and Carlos Queiroz, the day of the presentation of the Portuguese as DT of Colombia. Photo: Charles Ortega. Archive THE TIME

The first reason that explained the presence of Ramón Jesurún in Qatar was that this Thursday, in Doha, the 72nd FIFA World Congress was held, an event that brings together the representatives of the 211 member federations of the association and the leaders of the six affiliated confederations.

Jesurún, head of the FCF, and third vice president of Conmebol, should have participated in the meeting. However, given the covid-19 emergency, attendance was not mandatory this year.

“Fifa decided that the members of the associations who could not travel to Qatar could attend the Congress virtually”was the announcement that was projected this Thursday at the meeting chaired by Gianni Infantino, head of the entity that governs world football.

This Friday morning, the 75th Ordinary Congress of the South American Football Confederation (Conmebol) was held. From what could be seen in the broadcast of the event, which led to the ratification of Alejandro Domínguez in the presidency of the entity, Jesurún was accompanied by the leaders Álvaro González Alzate, president of the Colombian Football Amateur Division, and Fernando Jaramillo, head of the Dimayor.

