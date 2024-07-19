ANDThe scandal of Ramón Jesurún and his son at the Hard Rock Stadium continues to be the talk of the world. The leader was arrested and later released from detention after being involved in a fight with police in the Copa America final.

The bail they paid to be released from detention was 2.00 dollars. However, the scandal left its mark on public opinion and on the image of the leader of the Colombian Football Federation. In light of this, both voices of support and detractors have emerged from the commotion of the situation. Now, a major player would be added who, due to Jesurún’s arrest, would put his continuity in the sports entity in jeopardy.

The U20 World Cup and the problem with Ramón Jesurún



Colombia will host a FIFA World Cup for the third time in its history. This time, the U-20 Women’s World Cup will be exciting in the country and everything is being prepared for the kick-off on August 31 at the El Campín stadium. As is customary, the leaders of the host federation take centre stage at the opening and closing ceremonies of these events.

The event is also expected to be attended by the top official, Gianni Infantino. Behind the scenes, the main players are the sponsors who put up the money so that their brands are associated with the sporting event and generate a good image. However, it would be those same sponsors who would not want Jesurún to be present at the World Cup and, in this way, would threaten its continuity in the Colombian Football Federation.

According to W Radio, this annoyance is due to the controversy over the events that occurred recently.The participating brands doubt the relevance of the presence of the leader in the World Cup events as a visible face. This could often create an unfavorable image for brands that advertise on events of this magnitude, as they are associated with controversies that, in this case, are still alive.

There is still no official information on this matter. The U-20 Women’s World Cup will begin on August 31 and will run until September 22 of this year.For the first time, the tournament will host 24 teams from around the world who will seek to be crowned champions in Colombia.