The Brazilian women’s team won the title of the IX edition of the Copa América on Saturday by beating Colombia 0-1 at the Alfonso López stadium, Bucaramanga. A penalty goal at 39 minutes executed by Debinha tipped the scales of a game that until then had been very balanced.

Mayra Ramírez (9), in action in the final against Brazil. Photo: Christian Alvarez. FHR

After the game against Brazil, the president of the Colombian Football Federation, Ramón Jesurún, gave a statement and took stock of this performance of Colombian women’s football.

“A team that has won 8 cups and we had the game, we were not inferior, and we lacked that final touch to put it in. It did not happen, it is football, but we are happy. They made an excellent Copa América, we have a great National Team. We continue to grow We will continue to do so and now prepare for the World Cup in New Zealand and Australia and the Beijing Olympics,” Jesurún told Win Sports.

“I would add the success in the sub 17 and sub 20, runners-up, qualification for the 3 World Cups. That shows the growth of women’s soccer. There is great encouragement among the girls in the country to see soccer as a vehicle for sports development, with conditions, good biotype and quality. We are moving forward, I know that today there is criticism for the lack of support for the Women’s League in the second semester, but we will continue working for women’s soccer. We show that we are second in South America,” added the leader.

Jesurún spoke about the reality of women’s football at the local level and asked for support from private companies.

“La Dimayor is in charge, she announced at the beginning of the year that it was a single semester, and the teams planned that budget. In 2023 we need the support of the private company, they cannot leave us alone. The country is happy about this, but what translates into facts. By 2023 I am sure that we will normalize a tournament that covers the whole year,” he said.

