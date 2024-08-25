Francisco Barbosaformer Attorney General of the Nation, referred to the case of Ramon Jesurun, who was arrested in Miami after the final match of the Copa America between Argentina and Colombia.

Barbosa came out in defense of the president of the Colombian Football Federation, of whom he said that he was “a good person.”

head on

Jesurún appeared before a Florida state judge on Monday, July 15, following the disturbances caused at the end of the Copa América final.

The manager and his son were involved in a fight with a security guard, who prevented them from accessing a space in the stadium.

The versions of the events warn that the police came to take action on the matter and arrested them, the security guards and the leader’s son. They also indicate that the President of the FCF was given a police ticket, so he was not present at the award ceremony. What was confirmed is that Ramón Jamil (his son) was indeed arrested.

Barbosa was emphatic in stating that the leader was a victim of the ‘cancel culture’ with which he does not agree.

“I think he’s a good person and that’s it. In this country, anyone who is involved in any personal circumstance is tried to be destroyed. It’s the culture of cancellation and I’m against it,” Bardosa told the Desnúdate con Eva program.

And he added: “In Miami, what happened was that there was an altercation where there were some family issues. He is a 72-year-old man, and he also has his wife who is in her sixties, and he has his children there,She has her grandchildren and an altercation occurs and a circumstance like that is generated and the whole country falls on top of her without due process and nothing.”

On that occasion, a source close to Jesurun’s defense told THE TIME They believe that the leader will emerge unscathed from the process, as they claim to have a video in which they prove that there was no aggression against the guard. The images that have circulated on social media so far have not shown that Jesurún had attacked the guard. A different case is that of his son, Ramón Yamil Jesurún, who the videos do show attacking a security guard.

“I am not a lyncher by nature and I will not be one,” Barbosa said.

