Barranquilla has been the headquarters of the Colombian National Team in the last three World Cup qualifiers. The first two were successful and the team qualified for Brazil 2014 and Russia 2018.

However, the team was left out of the Qatar 2022 World Cup, in a campaign in which they lost a lot of points at home: they only won three games, to Venezuela (3-0), Chile (3-1) and Bolivia (3-0). Argentina, Brazil, Ecuador and Paraguay drew draws and Uruguay and Peru won in the Metropolitan.

For this reason, many fans have questioned the ‘house of the National Team’, and Some statements by coach Néstor Lorenzo during the Colombian Football Federation congress in Barranquilla seemed to open the door to a change of venue.

“Regarding the game hours, they are chosen… Venezuela, for example, is not going to take advantage of it due to heat or humidity. You choose to train at consistent times, with a lot of hydration… There is a historical reason and another logistics and in any case the change of venue is open, as long as it is the best for the National Team, we will choose it step by step, ”said Lorenzo .

Ramón Jesurún, firm with Barranquilla in the tie

However, the president of the Colombian Football Federation, Ramón Jesurún, responded to these statements and ruled out any possibility of a change of venue.

“Yes, all the matches will be played in Barranquilla,” Jesurún told the newspaper El Heraldo.

It should be remembered that the Colombian Football Federation, through the firm Tuboleta, has already put on sale the tickets for the first match of the tie, against Venezuela, which will be played on September 7, at 6 pm, at the Roberto Meléndez, and that the sale of subscriptions for all the qualifiers was also opened.



The first sales report indicates that close to 15,000 tickets for the tie have already been sold, which makes it impossible for the National Team matches to be played in a setting other than the Metropolitan one.

Thus, Barranquilla is ready to receive the National Team again and to give everything so that, this time, the road to the United States, Mexico and Canada 2026 ends successfully.

