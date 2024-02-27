He Colombian arbitration It is not going through its best moment and on each date of the soccer tournament there is controversy due to the performance of the judges who are in charge of each match.

What has happened has generated an almost immediate reaction from the clubs, which forced a meeting of the Arbitration Commission with the president of the Colombian Football Federation (FCF), Ramón Jesurún. It must be clarified that the judgment depends on this entity and not on Dimayor.

Strong statements

The conclusion after that appointment was the need to continue training judges and the ratification of Imer Machado in charge of referee management.

Jesurún, president of the Federation, came forward to address all the scandals that have been handled throughout the year.

“We are very concerned when there are these refereeing controversies, but that is part of football. The Arbitration Commission decided to make public the audio of the match between Deportivo Pereira and Junior. The VAR clarifies many things. Here we must take into account something that we do not maximize and that is the effect of interpretation, and not all of us agree on the same interpretation of a play,” he said on the subject.

The last scandal in Colombian football was the goal validated bylJunior against him Pereira (3-3), in which the Barranquilla striker, Carlos Baccawas offside and affected the game.

However, the leader came out in defense of the arbitration commission and Imer Machado, who presides over it.

“Machado is an employee of ours and he is a man that I know, who works very well, who is a serious man. What responsibility may Machado have for a possible referee error or error of interpretation. “The arbitration in Colombia, compared to other arbitrations in the world, is quite good”he sentenced.

