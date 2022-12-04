Half of the Conmebol qualifiers have already said goodbye to the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Ecuador and Uruguay could not get past the group stage and will have to watch the rest of the tournament on television.

The two South American teams that have already said goodbye to Qatar were the executioners of the Colombian National Team and coach Carlos Queiroz. The 6-1 defeats against Ecuador and 0-3 against Uruguay cost the Portuguese manager his place and were the beginning of the end on the road to the World Cup.

The one who is in Qatar is Ramón Jesurún, the president of the Colombian Football Federation, as a member of the Fifa Council. Jesurún has been seen in some official acts and also at parties.

Jesurún assured that there is still pain because Colombia is not in the World Cup in Qatar as in 2014 and 2018. It should be remembered that José Pékerman, the DT who led the National Team to the quarterfinals in Brazil and to the round of 16 in Russia, did not continue with the team after the 2018 Cup. Jesurún had already made the decision.

Ramón Jesurún believes that Colombia would have done well in Qatar

Already played the group stage and some matches of the round of 16, Jesurún maintained that, seeing the level of the phases played, it could have played a good role.

As seen recently in Qatar, Ramón Jesurún recalled the Colombian national team while watching the World Cup, the one that the Colombian National Team failed to attend. “There are many reasons, we have already discussed them, it is an issue that is painful and even more so when we are here and we see that Colombia could have had a very good World Cup based on what we have seen,” he told Goles. live.

Ramón Jesurún: “Colombia would have had a good World Cup according to what we have seen. It is very painful”. Interview with the president of the FCF from Qatar. pic.twitter.com/YanYmvoG3o — Live Goals (@golesendir_) December 3, 2022

It is worth noting that the FCF was also involved in the series of problems that the national team had. They named Carlos Queiroz and then Reinaldo Rueda, decisions that were highly disputed at the time.

Now, Jesurún and the executive committee appointed Argentine Néstor Lorenzo, who had just been Pékerman’s technical assistant, to replace Rueda. The obligation now falls on turning the page and fully focusing on qualifying for the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

