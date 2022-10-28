After his statements about the awards for the Colombian U-17 women’s team a few days ago, the president of the Colombian Football Federation, Ramon Jesurun, referred again to the distinctions that the group of players who reached the final of a World Cup for the first time in the country’s history will receive. And he did it by landing in India, the country where the players are leaving their legacy.

Jesurún, in a chat with ‘Caracol TV’, spoke clearly about the prizes that the Federation that he presides over will deliver.

Also, he highlighted the “silent effort” of the institutions that govern football in the country behind the success of the National Team. Also, he delved into his earlier claims.



“Are they ‘amateur’ or professionals?”They Asked.

This answered.

‘Of course there are prizes’

Photo: Vanexa Romero/The Time

“It’s one of the most exciting moments I’ve ever had. I had the same emotion that we all experience in the country,” Jesurún explained at the outset about the feat of the Colombian U-17 women’s team.

Then, questioned about the prizes for the team, he stated:

“Of course there are prizes, and very important prizes. Although the most important award I think they are giving to the country.”

“The prizes were agreed upon before coming to India. Prizes they received for qualifying for the World Cup… and we hope it will be the best, hopefully with the world title in hand,” he added.

Later, on the controversy that his previous words aroused, he assured:

“The problem with the prizes is that it is a private issue between players and managers. We have been stealthy and at this moment the taboo has been broken. They arrived with a promised prize and, for achievements, for each climb they have, they have prizes. They will be very happy.”

In the middle of the conversation, the leader highlighted the work of the institutions that, he says, has been vital in the success that is being achieved.

“The effort we have been making in women’s soccer is giving results. Suddenly the support that Difutbol, ​​Dimayor and the Colombian Soccer Federation have given has been silent, clearly showing that things are being done well,” she said.

“In addition, surely, we will have a women’s league for almost the entire year in 2023. La Dimayor planned to start it in February, it would go until the end of September,” he said.

Colombia women’s U-17 team. Photo: Colombian Football Federation

Are they amateurs or professionals? the reporter asked.

“They are warriors, regardless of whether they are amateurs or professionals. The important thing is that they are true warriors,” replied Jesurún.

Later, in a chat with ‘Blu radio’, she reaffirmed her feeling: “It’s not a spontaneous generation (that of the players)”.

Asked about the amount of the prize, the leader preferred not to give details.

