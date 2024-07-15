The president of the Colombian Football Federation (FCF), Ramon Jesurun Franco, and his son, Ramon Jamilwere involved in a scandal after being arrested by Miami-Dade Police (Florida) following an incident that occurred at the Hard Rock Stadium where the final match of the Copa América between Argentina and Colombia took place on Sunday.

The problem arose when the president of the FCF, his son and other family members were about to enter the field to participate in the awards ceremony after the final. EL TIEMPO learned that a logistics person did not allow them to enter. According to the sources consulted, the President of the Federation, upset, also intervened to try to separate them, and the three of them insulted each other, until Ramón Jamil came to blows.

Ramón Jamil arrested in Miami for scandal and fight in the Copa America final Photo:EL TIEMPO Investigative Unit

Jesurún, 71, and his son, 43, were arrested after an incident in an elevator at the stadium, at the end of the match in which Argentina beat Colombia 1-0.

The police finally showed up. The first versions that were known say that the President of the FCF was given a police ticket, so he could not be at the awards ceremony. Ramón Jesurún and his family watched the final in box 50 A of the stadium, while the rest of the directors were in box 50 B. According to some informants, Jamil and his father would have had the aggravating circumstance that would have influenced the authorities if they had consumed alcoholic beverages.

Videos circulating on social media show the fight, but the leader, who allegedly tried to separate those involved, is not identified.

What does the declaration against the Jeshurun ​​say?

Ramon Jesurun, arrested in Miani. Photo:TIME

EL TIEMPO had exclusive access to the arrest affidavit against Ramón Jesurún and his son who will have to answer for the charge of assaulting a specified officer/employee. According to the report, a security agent named Jakari Shaw He guarded the entrance to the tunnel that led from one section of the stadium’s boxes to the field where the match was played.

“Security management instructed Mr. Jakari Shaw, who was working as a security officer wearing a uniform clearly marked with his security company’s emblem, to temporarily prevent pedestrians from entering the next section of the tunnel where the media was gathering,” the affidavit reads.

And it adds: “Mr. Jakari Shaw (victim 1) verbally addressed the crowd and asked them to wait where Mr. Ramon Jamil Jr. and his father, Mr. Ramon Jesurun, were located with their friends and other guests. When Mr. Shaw temporarily delayed them from moving through the access, both defendants became upset and began shouting at Mr. Shaw.”

The Jesurúns pay bail

The FCF leader and his son faced lesser charges and appeared in Miami-Dade bail court this Monday. In fact, Jesurún can be seen in a photo wearing the orange suit testifying before the judge.

According to what was learned on Monday afternoon and confirmed by EL TIEMPO, both have already paid their respective bails in order to be released as soon as possible.

The bail amount they had paid was between 2,000 and 5,000 dollars each. On Monday afternoon (6 pm) they had not yet been released.

