The president of the Colombian Football Federation (FCF), Ramón Jesurún Franco, and his son Ramón Jamil were involved in a scandal when they were arrested by the Miami-Dade Police (Florida) following an incident that occurred at the Hard Rock Stadium, where the final match of the Copa América between Argentina and Colombia took place on Sunday.

Jesurún, 71, and his son, 43, were arrested after an incident in an elevator at the stadium, after the match in which Argentina beat Colombia 1-0. Both faced lesser charges and appeared yesterday in Miami-Dade bail court. Jesurún Sr. was captured on TV wearing an orange suit and handcuffed, testifying before the judge. Later, both paid their respective bails.

The sum they had paid was between $2,000 and $5,000 each. It was learned that evening that both had already been released.

The Jesurúns are free: statements

On Monday night, Jesurún and his son were released and were approached by the international press who were waiting for them.

Ramón Jesurún showed his badge as a Conmebol leader and told the press: “This credential says full access and a security guard who wants to act important ignored it, pushed me and a ridiculous riot broke out, children were run over. I did not hit anyone, look at the video, we are being abused,” he told media such as Telemundo.

“Check with the lawyer,” added the top Colombian football leader.

