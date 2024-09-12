Linda Caicedowho scored a great goal South Korea for the victory of his team 1-0 and the qualification to the quarter-finals of the Women’s U-20 World Cup She spoke about what that match meant to her.

“The goal was a complete joy, I can’t describe it. “It’s really quite difficult to advance in this kind of World Cup. The group we were drawn in was very tough and now beating South Korea is very important and we want to achieve our goal but step by step,” said the Real Madrid player.

Lots of excitement

He added: “I am very happy for the team, for the goal, for the victory. Tomorrow is a new day, we have to think about what is coming next, it is one more step, so the important thing is to keep moving forward.”

“We always fill the Pascual with all our youth teams. Feeling the people, the support, the family is very important. I love doing this, I love football and I love seeing the stadium full,” he concluded.

AMDEP6965. CALI (COLOMBIA), 11/09/2024.- Linda Caicedo of Colombia celebrates a goal this Wednesday, in a round of 16 match of the U-20 Women’s World Cup between the national teams of Colombia and South Korea at the Pascual Guerrero stadium in Cali (Colombia). EFE/ Ernesto Guzmán Jr. Photo:EFE Share

The goal was an ecstasy in the stadium, in the country, because it was three points and the advancement of the round of the Colombian National Team, which is directed by Carlos Paniagua.

The joy was so great that it spread to everyone, including Ramón Jesurún, president of the Colombian Football Federation, and the vice president, Francia Márquez.

The video is going around the country and here is that emotional meeting.