The relationship of Ramon Jesurun, president of the Colombian Football Federation, with the women’s teams of all categories, it has been marked by a push and pull, from the rumors of vetoes to the players who have demanded their rights to the unbridled displays of affection.

One of Jesurún’s last manifestations on the subject occurred after the end of the Women’s America’s Cup, in which Colombia was local and qualified for the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

That day, in the midst of the euphoria for the success of the tournament, Jesurún released the following sentence: “I have a very nice relationship with them, I adore them. I have them all like my daughters, maybe others like my granddaughters and very happy in that locker room, they know that we bring great joy to 51 million Colombians.”

Why won’t there be prizes for the female under-17?

Now, Jesurún is once again in the spotlight, on behalf of the U-17 women’s team, which this Saturday will seek, against Tanzania, an unprecedented qualification for the World Cup, which is played in India.

The Federation stood up for the team’s performance and even the entity’s vice president, Álvaro González Alzate, posed in the middle of the squad when the National Team got through to the quarterfinals.

The director, in a talk during the celebration of the 30th anniversary of Gol Caracol, in which the special envoy of the Cartagena newspaper El Universal was present, was asked about the prizes that the National Team would receive if it continued to advance in the Under-17 World Cup.

Jesurún, annoyed, replied: “What awards are you referring to? The awards are only given to professional soccer players, they are amateur girls.”

Colombia national team in the Women’s U-17 World Cup. Photo: Colombian Football Federation

The president of the Federation justified his response as follows: “You have to understand that women’s football has only evolved 15 years and we compare it with men’s football, which is more than a hundred years old. People are sometimes very happy.”

