The summer program was, for 18 consecutive years, the ‘Grand Prix’, one of the most popular contests and followed by television in Spain, in which participants from two towns faced each other in various and fun tests to get the greatest number of points and become the winning municipality.

After almost 20 years, in the summer of 2023 one of the most anticipated returns for many Spaniards was announced, the ‘Grand Prix’, ‘the grandfather and child’s program’, was returning. Renewed so as not to resort to an animal within the program, such as the mythical heifer, and with some tests and new charactersthe contest brought excitement and nostalgia back to RTVE’s La 1.

What also returned with it was the presence of the presenter who guided each and every one of the 11 seasons of the ‘Grand Prix’: Ramon Garcia. The popular ‘Ramontxu’ was one of the most well-known and beloved faces on television every summer, but, after the break of years and years in which there was no ‘Grand Prix’, his work moved to regional television and he even left during a time of ringing the Bells on La 1, where he was also a typical and regular face.

Although Ramón García is one of the best-known presenters on television, part of his private life It goes much more unnoticed and, below, we will tell you a little more about what is known about its more personal side.









Ramón García’s family

Ramón García’s love and family life has not been one of the most covered in the media. However, the woman who was his partner for 24 years of marriage also belongs to the world of communication, of which he declares himself a lover. She is Patricia Cerezo, A journalist from Madrid who is currently 52 years old.

In his professional career he has gone through programs such as ‘Plan de afternoon’, with Toñi Moreno; in the debate ‘En boca de todos’, by Cuatro; in the program ‘Juntos’, on Telemadrid, or as a surprise guest in ‘Pasapalabra’. Furthermore, in recent months she participated as a collaborator in the Telecinco program ‘De Friday’, in which they stopped counting on her after Terelu joined, a process in which it seems that the network did not communicate the news to Patricia. in the best way. Romantically, Ramón García’s ex-wife He rebuilt his life with Kiko Gámeztelecommunications engineer and senior executive at Telefónica.

Returning to Patricia and Ramontxu’s family life, in those more than two decades of relationship they had two daughters together, Natalia and Veronica. Now 20 and 17 years old respectively, little is known about them, although the eldest has given some statements such as that she has inherited her mother’s taste for fashion or that she does not want to dedicate herself to the world of communication. As the presenter of the ‘Grand Prix’ has stated on many occasions, his daughters are his great support and his great love.

Properties in Madrid, Marbella and Bilbao

Another of the fruits of almost 25 years of marriage between Ramón García and Patricia Cerezo, in addition to their daughters, has been a buoyant heritage. As Vanitatis points out, the couple has a portfolio of companies and homes worth highlighting, although both have received some of these assets from inheritances.

Thus, the famous presenter is sole director of two companiesBilbo TV productions and services SL and Tulua SL, which have tax domicile in Bilbao, Ramón García’s homeland. Although no specific economic data is known about the first company, it is known that it remains active, stable and without defaults. Regarding the second, started more than 30 years ago and which manages rentals and broadcasting activities, the aforementioned media indicates that it has assets of three and a half million, although the last few years closed in negative. Specifically, in 2018 it lost 95,000 euros and in 2019 a similar amount.

In the name of Tulua SL, it has several properties, one of them a chalet with garden and private pool in Pozuelo de Alarcónwhere the couple and two daughters lived before the divorce and another in Marbella where they spend the summer, being a 138 square meter apartment and near the beach. When they separated, each member of the relationship went to live in an apartment in Pozuelo.

In addition to this, Ramontxu also has interests in an apartment and two premises with a parking space in Bolbao, the home being in one of the best areas of the city and which is assumed to be an inheritance of their parents.