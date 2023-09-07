Ramon Garcia He is one of the most recognized actors in the country, as he even appeared in ‘The New Pope’the emblematic series of HBO. Although everyone remembers him for his roles in various Peruvian miniseries, the artist has also established himself in the medium as an acting teacher; among his students he had Nicola Porcellathe reality boy who came in second in ‘The house of celebrities’.

Years ago, before Porcella traveled to Mexico and when he was still in ‘Esto es guerra’, he was a student of Ramón García, who taught him to act for a short time so that he would perform better in ‘Come, dance, quinceañera’, a series in which he participated.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iLIRv6Ci2pA

Jely Reátegui criticizes Nicola Porcella

When the América TV series was still on the air, in 2017, Nicolla Porcela and Angie Arizaga were harshly criticized for their performance by Jely Reátegui, a well-known theater and film actress.

“I did not think it was good (their performance), it is that they are not actors. For me they are like two interacting doors (by Nicola Porcella and Angie Arizaga). Nothing happens, they are like two talking blocks, there is no objective. When I watch the soap opera I choose to skip those scenes because I find them unbearable. That’s not acting,” the actress said.

At that time, both reality boys had no experience in this field, so Porcela decided to take acting classes with Ramón García.

Ramón García defends Nicola Porcella from criticism by Jely Reátegui

In a recent interview, Ramón García, who at that time also defended Nicola from Reátegui’s criticism, recalled this moment and once again expressed his annoyance at what the actress said.

Nicola Porcella had shown interest in the acting world. Photo: Capture of America TV

“The only thing that did bother me, and not because he was my student, was when an actress (Jely Reátegui) commented that he acted as if he were a door. Those comments can be given internally, but not in front of cameras. The funniest thing is that someone, a sure friend of hers, said: ‘Finally someone brave’. I remind her that no one enters a channel and says “I want to act” and act, ”she declared for Infobae.

Along these lines, he also remembered when he was his teacher for a short time, since due to his busy schedule between presentations and weekend jobs, it was impossible for him to go to his classes, which are essential and demanding for an actor.

“Well, Nicola Porcella was an accident, but he is a good boy. He had several problems when I worked with him, because between the recordings and profitable social commitments, like going to a nightclub where he was paid, there was little time for his training. The training of an actor demands a lot of sacrifices, it demands a lot of changes in your attitude and he didn’t have time to do that”, he added.

Nicola Porcella pronounces on Angie Arizaga

Nicola Porcella and Angie Arizaga were one of the most popular couples on national television. Their romance became known in “This is war” and lasted for a long time. However, after four years they ended definitively. Currently, the reality boy is single and she is in a relationship with Jota Benz.

“I accept that I made mistakes. She is a super good, super noble, super hard-working girl and deserves the best in the world. But with me it was not. She brought out the worst in me and I hers, it was a toxic relationship. We We made a mistake in the way we treated each other, respect was lost, love was lost,” he declared during an interview with Yordi Rosado.

Along these lines, Porcella indicated that she wishes Arizaga the best with her new sentimental partner: “Now she is happy, now she is with a person who makes her happy, I am happy for her. When they ask me about her, I will always say that she is an excellent woman, daughter, sister, partner, but she didn’t go with me. I will always wish her the best”, he sentenced.

How old is Nicola Porcella?

The ex-participant of ‘The house of celebrities’ and one of the most popular reality boys on Peruvian television, was born in Lima on February 5, 1988, so he is currently 35 years old.

