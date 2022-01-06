One of the best news that Málaga’s first victory left outside La Rosaleda in Alcorcón, although it has gone unnoticed, it is still of the utmost interest. Ramon Enriquez He reappeared after several weeks absent due to injury. And he did it with notable despite the adverse circumstances that the team was going through with casualties due to injury or coronavirus and that his physical condition is still not ideal due to the lack of games.

The one from Órgiva (Granada) contributed brain and judgment to the center of the field. Good organizational skills and reflexes for long distance play such as the wonderful first-touch assist that Jairo narrowly missed. He played 92 minutes before being replaced by Loren. Very good feelings from this player of whom José Alberto has the best of concepts. If it weren’t for the injuries, he would be the undisputed starter.

Ramón made his debut, under the guidance of Víctor Sánchez del Amo, on September 17, 2019 at El Sardinero against Racing in a match where Málaga attended with nine professionals and nine other subsidiaries because LaLiga sanctioned him for exceeding the salary limit. The quarry had to go to save a team that was bleeding to death due to the poor and capricious management of Abdullah Al Thani. Ramón lived a dream that began when he joined the first team preseason. Since then Ramón has played 44 games with the first team scoring two goals. He has renewed with Malaga until 2024 and has a record and professional number, the ‘6’.

In an interview with BeeSoccer that El Desmarque Málaga reproduced, Pablo Fornals praised him fiercely. “Ramón reminds me of me, he was a bit of my godson when he entered the Academy”. The former Malaga player, now an international and a leading footballer at West Han, predicted that he would end up playing “midfielder or midfielder.”

After the meeting played in Santo Domingo, Ramón spoke with the official media of the MCFTV club that for their interest we reproduce. “We must be very happy. It has been a difficult year away from home, and starting 2022 with a victory in which we have competed very well until the end is quite positive. 2021 has been very difficult due to the injury to my shoulder and elbow, and it has been difficult for me to have continuity; I am very grateful to the coach and the teammates, and I hope this is a step forward ”.

Now that the winter market has opened, without a doubt one of the great ‘signings’ will be Ramón, ‘the talent of La Academia’.