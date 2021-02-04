The technical director of River and San Lorenzo, Ramón Díaz, became the new coach of Al Nasr of the United Arab Emirates after his failed stint in Botafogo of Brazil, where he could not make his debut due to a health problem.

Through a publication in the official networks of the institution, the club welcomed Ramón with an image of him as a coach and also as a footballer, when he wore the colors of the Argentine National Team.

“We want to convey our idea, our way, the commitment to play in a great team and be protagonists. That is what we are going to try. Yesterday we had a talk with the entire squad and I conveyed to them that we have to be protagonists to fight a championship and everything you play, “said Díaz in his presentation.

It is the third time for the 61-year-old from La Rioja in the Persian Gulf since he was coach of Al Hilal in 2016, a team with which he won the Saudi League and the King of Champions Cup, and Al Ittihad in 2018. Now, he will replace Al Hilal Croatian Kronoslav Jurchic in Al Nasr.

The former River Plate is expected to begin his work at the head of the team from the Persian Gulf Cup semi-final match, in which Al-Nasr will face Al-Ittihad Kalba.

As for his coaching staff, his son Emiliano Díaz will be his field assistant along with former San Lorenzo Osmar Ferreyra and Jorge Pidal will be the physical trainer.

El Pelado will lead an Argentine attacker in his new team, he is Sebastián Tagliabué, a former Colegiales who has been based in the UAE since 2013, when he joined Al Wahda.

Ramón thinks about showing another face with respect to his last experience in Botafogo that was not expected by the strategist because he was fired 21 days after taking office. The allegation of the Brazilian club, which was in the relegation zone, was that it could not wait for him since he was absent since his arrival due to an operation.