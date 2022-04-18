Riyadh (DPA)

Argentinian coach Ramon Diaz, coach of the first football team at Al Hilal Saudi Club, confirmed that the team will arm itself with calmness and focus in the match that it plays tomorrow, “Tuesday”, against Istiklal Dushanbe from Tajikistan in the fourth round of the group stage matches in the AFC Champions League.

Al Hilal had defeated Istiklal Dushanbe 1-0 in the first leg in the third round, and topped the first group with nine points, while Istiklal Dushanbe was bottom of the group without a balance of points.

Ramon Diaz said in statements published by Al Hilal club’s official account on the social networking site Twitter: “In the return match, we will face a team that has ambition and high physical energy, and is characterized by a defensive bloc, and we will arm ourselves with calm and focus, to win the three points.”

Diaz added, “Tomorrow’s match is one of the most important matches for us, and our victory increases our chances of qualifying for the next rounds.” Regarding the return of the injured, the Argentine coach said: “We are happy that some players have returned from their injuries before the end of the season, and Jang Hyun Soo is ready and his participation in tomorrow’s match is possible.”

He added, “I like the matches to be offensive from both sides, as it increases the aesthetics of the match and makes them more enthusiastic.”