On the occasion of the presentation and testing of the world’s first hybrid motorcycle, we talk about the Ninja 7 Hybrid, Ramon Bosch He tells this newspaper what he thought about this new technology and vehicles powered by electric energy.

It’s a before and after. Until now we have focused mainly on combustion engines, developed technology to the maximum, we even ensure motorcycles with a compressor. We have also developed the technology to use these engines with hydrogen, but we have been waiting for the electric one. In the end we believe that we have to be in this market although it is not yet one hundred percent mature, but it is important to be there and demonstrate that we are capable of reproducing real motorcycles. Now there are many electric motorcycles and many scooters but electric motorcycles are at a reduced level and at a very high price level. So we have tried to make a motorcycle that is affordable at the driving level that is for an A1 license but that has all the safety environment of a robust motorcycle with good brakes, with good suspensions, good tires, a solvent chassis and with all the technology. What we can contribute from the brand.

How do you think this type of vehicle will influence sales in the case of Kawasaki?

We are in unknown territory. The electricity market is consolidating but we are still at a generally low level. Now we land with a solvent product but we don’t expect a high level of sales either. The electric is a known technology, the hybrid is completely new, there is no reference so we have made the sales forecasts without really knowing what the potential will be. We have market studies, there are many people who are interested but then we have to see if they really buy it or not.

Are you going to make any more models with this unique technology?

Yes, in principle we are going to launch, immediately after this, the same bike in Naked version. From here the technology is and is applicable for any type of motorcycle. With which we will see how it evolves and we will adapt it according to the needs that the market asks of us.

Do you see the future as electric on motorcycles?

I would tell you, I do see the motorcycle for the city, I see it electric, that is, for use in the city with a future plan for interchangeable batteries that there will be, although it will take a few years. But when it arrives, and it will arrive, I see it there but outside of leaving the city in this aspect we must forget. With our hybrid it can be used for everything. Move around the city electric and on the road with the combustion engine. In cities like Madrid that have a central emissions zone “O” is ideal. Where you cannot enter with any type of vehicle, with this you will be able to access but sometimes, if you want to go up to the Sierra, you can get on, in the end it is a motorcycle that will allow you a little bit of everything.

Motorcycle sales in Spain continue to rise, so what percentage do you estimate it would be in your case between hybrids and electrics?

They are not significant percentages, the motorcycle market is growing after the pandemic. 2019 was an exceptional year and 2020, 21 and 22 have been strange years, years that did not have the logical trend due to the different problems caused by the pandemic and now we begin the first practically normal year. What weight is this technology going to have in both the hybrid and the electric ones at Kawasaki? It will be a residual figure. We are landing and discovering. We have a very high volume on a normal motorcycle with a combustion engine. We are investing heavily, very heavily, in the technology of the motorcycle, the Ninja 7 Hybrid, a simple general technology, which is not easy, it is perhaps the most technological motorcycle we have and we are investing and betting but we do not believe it will be a reality to reach 50% of the market in two days.

Have they started with electric, now hybrid and in the future there will logically be other fuels as well?

The engine is developed in hydrogen, I think it is more a matter of infrastructure, of hydrogen plants, I think there are some but recently they told me that there were two or three in Spain, so the hybrid motorcycle can work fantastically. The technology is there when there really is functional potential. The truth is that the hydrogen will go inside the gasoline tank, hydrogen needs a significant volume, otherwise it is a normal motorcycle. Then there are all the eco-fuels, there we see a lot of viability. They can work with this type of fuel, it will be a little more expensive, I imagine that when it is on a large scale it will not be that much different from what it is now, but ultimately making a fuel throughout its cycle that will emit zero emissions. Within that it will reduce CO2 in new areas, although it will emit a little in that use but in its cycle. In the end what we try is to look for it on a global level, it is very efficient, very simple and expensive, at this moment, but as soon as there is volume the price will technically drop, there is a lot of future for everything.

Ninja 7 Hybrid











Do you think Kawasaki’s future is towards these alternative fuels?

I think it will go a little bit, depending on how the market asks us and what the legislator leaves us. In the end, the entire trend that has occurred with electric vehicles is not so much a market demand as a crusade at the administration level, not in the case of motorcycles, especially in the case of cars. We motorcycles are not in the same war, but on a social level, we are asking for this technology to be contributed. We have it there, I think that in the end what we said at the beginning is a small city motorcycle one hundred percent and to use it in the city it could be electric in the future, possibly, but the motorcycle with which you have to travel a little more is going to be with a combustion engine, hybrid perhaps, but there will always be a combustion engine.

I don’t know if you have considered it, but in the future all the single-combustion models will be hybrids?

It’s too soon. Keep in mind that we all have in mind that the legislation is marking us. For 2035 cars, the production of combustion engines ceases, let’s wait to see if this will be the case or not. But cars and motorcycles are not within the same package, that is, motorcycles in 2036 or 2040 will be able to continue producing combustion engines because we are much more efficient, the level of emissions it produces is ridiculous compared to other vehicles and this is a reality, although it is difficult for the legislator to understand it, but it is on the table. Look at a 125 scooter like Honda’s, the PCX, which consumes nothing, it’s two liters per 100 kilometers, it emits almost nothing because it emits less than any car, such as hybrids, plug-ins, etc. So there is the technology for the motorcycle, we have it, why? because we think that small engines are simpler and the assistance and combustion efficiency is much better.

View of Kawasaki's new and first hybrid motorcycle, the Ninja 7 Hybrid









Rounding off this improvised interview, Ramón Bosch pointed out various topics. «I think that in the end we are at the fun moment, we have to see where we are going because I believe that absolutely no one is clear. What is clear is that we have to break new ground, we have to bring out new products and be a little brave and here at Kawasaki we are going to bet big and we have always been very brave. The future of electric vehicles is recharging.

In Taiwan, for example, they have a feature that is working very well. Every “seven eleven” there is a battery exchanger. You go with your old battery or an old worn one, you take it out, put a new one in and you go and they are charging there, so you are buying a motorcycle that does not have a battery, so the price level is very low and with the service , you pay a monthly fee and there you have the recharges and the battery exchange, there it is like refilling it with gasoline.

But this does not exist in Europe right now but work is being done even though in Europe we are a little complicated because at the legislative level we go a little overboard and in the end it is and if something can be made complicated then here we do it. At the legislative level there is an antitrust law. In Taiwan the government bet quickly and fully supported it. Here when we explain it to politicians, they are interested but when there is a pilot test. But for this, there are two or three years left to carry out the pilot test for the main cities of Europe. From the first day Madrid said “now” and to every city that has explained it to it “hey, we too.” Socially this works well.

In fact, Silence already has something similar. Imagine if this were for all motorcycles, this would simplify it a lot and the batteries of all motorcycles need to be unified. In the end the manufacturer offers the user to exchange a battery or take it home to charge it or charge it in the garage.