The rosary of options to hire a defensive pivot concluded for Cartagena almost on the horn, in the last minutes of the winter transfer market. The chosen one is finally the Hispanic-Nigerian Ramón Azeez, a footballer with muscle and forcefulness who arrives on loan until the end of the season and without purchase option by Granada. His deployment seems essential for coach Luis Carrión in a plot where Pablo Clavería has not finished convincing.

The Frenchman Bodiger shot for Castellón, Javier Espinosa has long been lost on the radar, the same as ‘La Roca’ Sánchez; José Alberto Cañas did not even enter the pools, whose offer was quickly denied by the board. Seeing that the departures in Elche seemed to be delayed and that of Luismi was “impossible”, the roads of Azeez and Cartagena ended up meeting in a day of commotion among those involved in the descent. Sabadell also wanted it. The Spanish-Nigerian, 28, did not wait any longer and worked a loan that has paid off for Cartagena. The albinegra entity will assume a large part of his file and Granada “only a small part” of the footballer’s salary, as THE TRUTH learned.

Azeez knows the category perfectly and has spent the last five years in professional football, where he has added 160 games and 8 goals. He coincided with the former engineer Alberto Monteagudo in Lugo and came to step on the Cartagonova stadium in the past, when he was defending the colors of Almería B.