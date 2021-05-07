Ramon Aviles reinvents itself. On the threshold of his 75th birthday, the ‘Bolerista de América’ has decided to take his music to cyberspace. Under the title of The usual…, the artist, son of the first guitar of Peru Oscar Aviles, has just released the reissue of his most successful boleros for the first time on CD and digital platforms, and is preparing to perform his first online concert: Between waltzes and boleros, this May 30, through his official Facebook.

In this virtual show, Ramon Aviles, one of the most important figures in the history of the bolero in Peru along with Lucho Barrios, Pedro Otiniano, Johnny Farfán, Anamelba, Los Morunos and Linda Lorenz, and the only Peruvian who became part of the famous Cuban orchestra La Sonora Matancera, will present to his audience a repertoire of Peruvian waltzes and boleros authors.

At the recital, the artist will be accompanied by Carlos Condor, guitarist of international stature who has shared with figures such as Jesús Vásquez, Luis Abanto Morales, Arturo ‘Zambo’ Cavero and Eva Ayllón, to name a few. From 2012 to 2015, Cóndor was the first guitar in the program One and a thousand voices from TV Peru.

Between waltzes and boleros will also have the participation of the journalist and musicologist Martin Gomez, who will present the setlist and will recall with the artist the milestones of his applauded career and the anecdotes surrounding each of his hits. In addition to the validity of the bolero, the role that Rebeca Isusqui Orellana, her mother, and Óscar Avilés Arcos, her father, had in their musical life will be addressed. Ticket sales are through their official Facebook.

As part of the celebrations for their Emerald Wedding, Ramon Aviles relaunched, last February, the album The usual, musical production originally released in 1980 by the IEMPSA label. The CD, whose digital version is on Deezer, includes 13 popular tracks, including “My mother’s little horses”, “Where are you, Yolanda?”, “Resignation” and as a bonus track “No forgiveness, nor forgetness” by the composer Hugo Almanza Durand.

The songs mentioned, including the waltzes “Cholo”, “Alma mía” and “Tú si tú Perú”, among others, will be part of the repertoire of his first streaming.