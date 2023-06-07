Home page World

From: Johannes Nuss

After fierce allegations against Rammstein singer Till Lindemann, the band is said to have separated from their assistant Alena Makeeva and hired a lawyer.

Berlin/Munich – Shortly before the first of four planned Concerts by the “Neue-Deutsche Härte” rockers from Rammstein in Munich beat the allegations against band leaders till Lindemann (60) higher and higher waves. In the course of the allegations about Lindemann and his dealings with women, the band is said to have separated from their assistant Alena Makeeva. First reported on Tuesday evening (June 6) the Picture in their online presence about the personnel.

Rammstein allegations make waves: band probably fires controversial director Alena Makeeva

According to consistent reports from the media and possible witnesses, Makeeva is said to be responsible for the “Lindemann” system and the Casting women for the so-called “Row Zero” be responsible, which are said to have been fed to the band’s singer behind the stage during or afterwards. The allegations against the band and their singer are in the room. However, the presumption of innocence still applies to Lindemann and the band. Nevertheless, give already now Fans of the band returned their tickets for the concerts in Munich.

First was by reporting the World It has become public that Makeeva’s access to Rammstein concerts is said to have been banned by the band’s management with immediate effect. As stated in the report of Picture now means that the 35-year-old Russian is currently still in Munich, but should soon start her journey home to Russia. As a further reaction to the fierce allegations, bandleader Lindemann has since deleted his personal profile on Instagram.

Rammstein probably fires Lindemann assistant Alena Makeeva: Band turns on a lawyer after allegations

Meanwhile, the band is investigating the allegations themselves. For this, according to the news agency dpa after the start of the current tour in Vilnius in Lithuania by the Band Rammstein hired a law firm. Previously had the WDR and the World reported on the engagement of the law firm. The aim is therefore to clarify the situation. It is about the alleged use of drugs without the knowledge of those involved in the environment of the concert. Here, too, the presumption of innocence continues to apply to the band.

Several women have raised allegations against Rammstein frontman Till Lindemann, some of them anonymously, in the past few days. The women describe situations that some of them would have found frightening. Young women were selected during concerts and asked if they wanted to come to the after-show party. According to some women, sexual acts are said to have occurred.

Among other things, the recently broke 21-year-old YouTuber Kayla Shyx. Shyx reports that she is only now daring to break her silence and says she narrowly escaped the “very dangerous situation” at a Rammstein concert in 2022. She had already made a clip about her oppressive experience at the time, but “I was advised by my old management that I should delete the story”.

Rammstein comments on allegations against Lindemann: “We condemn any kind of encroachment”

In a statement by Rammstein, it was said that the allegations hit her very hard and that she was taken extremely seriously. “We say to our fans: It is important to us that you feel comfortable and safe at our shows – in front of and behind the stage.” not engage in public prejudice of any kind towards those who have made allegations. They have a right to their point of view.” But the band also has a right – namely not to be prejudiced either.

Four Rammstein concerts are planned in Munich from Wednesday. Some changes have already been announced there: So it should be the so-called Do not give “Row Zero” in Munich – what the Greens, among others, had demanded – and also no after-show parties. In addition, the management announced an awareness concept, details of which were not yet available. (jon/dpa)