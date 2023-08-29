NNot only the suspicion of criminal misconduct led to the Rammstein singer Till Lindemann being pilloried for weeks. He was accused of abuse of power and misogyny. But the force and self-confidence of the media campaign that hit the singer would not have been so strong if there had not been a lurking hope in the background that guilt would have to lead to punishment.

Nothing is left of that now. Even for the accusation that Lindemann gave women knockout drops or abused his power over underage sexual partners, there was no reason for further investigations. In other words, the monster is innocent.

More harm than good

And now? Will long essays about the abuse of media power now appear? Are profound observations being made about the decline of the Western presumption of innocence? It is more likely that the caravan of suspected publicists has long since moved on, waiting for informers to hunt down the next trophy.

The bad thing about cases like the Rammstein number is that women who are abused have an even harder time gaining credence. Almost worse, misogynists present themselves as innocently persecuted victims. Time and time again, moralizing activists do more harm than good. The blame lies entirely with them now.