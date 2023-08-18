Home page World

From: Moritz Bletzinger

Split

Shelby Lynn should withdraw statements, demanded the lawyers of Till Lindemann. The district court in Hamburg has now ruled in favor of the whistleblower in the Rammstein scandal.

Hamburg – Till Lindemann does not get an injunction against Shelby Lynn. The district court of Hamburg has rejected a corresponding application by the lawyers of the Rammstein frontman. They wanted the Northern Irish woman to be banned from making certain statements.

Lynn kicked off the Rammstein scandal when she was on social media and a BBC-Interview reported that he may have been abused and drugged during a concert in Vilnius. Since then, more and more women have made similar allegations, too against other band members.

Lindemann’s application rejected by the court: success for Shelby Lynn

The Till Lindemann’s lawyers are working at full speed against parts of the reporting. The Mirrorthe Southgerman newspaper and NDR have already had to retract sections of their reports. And also the Youtuber Kayla Shynx lost in court and had to shorten her video. In essence, however, the allegations against the Rammstein singer can be read unchanged.

Shelby Lynn doesn’t have to adjust her statements. Specifically, Lindemann’s lawyers were concerned with three statements:

The description on her Twitter profile: “The girl that got spiked at Rammstein.”

A photo on Instagram captioned: “I was spiked at the concert, only had 2 drinks at pre party. And till gave everybody a tequila shot. I don’t know when this happened or how.” – English: “I was drugged at the concert, I only had two drinks at the party before. And Till gave everyone a tequila shot. I don’t know when that happened and how.”

The statement distributed by the BBC: “She believes her drink was spiked.” – German: “She believes her drink was drugged.”

Lynn is allowed to talk about knockout drops: the court explains the decision in the Rammstein case

According to the Hamburg Regional Court, the statements on Twitter and Instagram are not statements of suspicion, but evaluations. Lynn concludes that she was drugged, she claims not to know who is connected.

This distinguishes Lynn’s statements on the prohibited passages of the Mirror-Report, explains the court. The mirror had Lindemann personally and “his people” under suspicion taken.

For the statement from the BBCMeanwhile, Lynn cannot be held responsible for the broadcast, the formulation did not come from her. “The quotes from the respondent reproduced in the article would have referred to the organized supply of fans and the provision of alcohol in the context of the question asked,” writes the court. “Not that the respondent (Lynn, editor’s note) purposefully drugged.”

Lindemann lawyers sell the court decision as a success

The Lindemann lawyers do not want to accept the court decision as a defeat. In a press release, they declared themselves the secret winners: “Even though our client’s application for injunction was rejected, the reasons for the resolution speak in our client’s favour. To the extent that it states that Shelby Lynn did not raise the suspicion that our client had put drugs in her drink, it is clear that the entire subsequent reporting, which had taken up this very suspicion, is unfounded.” The presumption of innocence still applies.

Court defeat for Till Lindemann: Shelby Lynn can talk about knockout drops. © Jens Kalaene/picture alliance/Jens Kalaene/dpa/Screenshot/Instagram/Shelby Lynn

The fact that Lynn was negotiated at all is absurd for the lawyer from Northern Ireland. “It’s shameful that she was dragged into court after what she went through,” he says Mirror. The attempt to silence his client had deservedly failed. (moe)