Now even more women are accusing the singer of abuse of power, violence and sexual misconduct. “Rammstein regularly recruited young women so that Lindemann could have sex with them,” says the German broadcaster NDR.

“The publications of the past few days have caused irritation and questions among the public and especially our fans,” the band writes. “The allegations have affected us all deeply and we take them very seriously. We say to our fans: it is important to us that you feel comfortable and safe at our shows – on and off stage.’

The band condemns “any form of violence,” writes Rammstein. The band also asks not to condemn the people who made the allegations. They have a right to their opinion. But we, the band, also have a right – not to be judged as well.’

