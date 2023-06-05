Deutsche Wellei

06/05/2023 – 1:09 pm

German band urges fans not to judge them after reports of abuse against women. Publisher breaks bond with singer. The German rock band Rammstein released this Saturday (05/06) a statement on Instagram in response to accusations of sexual assault and abuse of power against vocalist Till Lindemann.

In the note, the band asked fans not to “prejudge” the singer, after the publication of reports in the German media with reports of women that indicate a systematic practice of luring them to backstage parties in order to satisfy Lindemann’s sexual demands. .

“The publications of the last few days have caused irritation and questions in the public and especially in our fans”, began the post on social networks. “The allegations hit us very hard and we take them extremely seriously.”

Rammstein’s text goes on to say: “We condemn any kind of abuse and ask you: do not participate in public prejudgments of any kind against those who have made accusations. They are entitled to their point of view.” At the same time, Rammstein emphasizes: “We, the band, also have the right – namely, not to be prejudged either.”

On May 28th, the band had rejected, with a few sentences on Twitter, the “accusations circulating on the internet” of a young Irish woman about an after-party in Vilnius, Lithuania.

aggressive reaction

Last month, Shelby Lynn, a fan from Ireland, traveled to Vilnius to see a Rammstein concert. There, she was invited to an after-show party. She reported that, at the scene, she met Lindemann, and that he wanted to have sex with her. Lynn said Lindemann reacted very aggressively when she turned down the invitation.

She also said she suspected drugs had been added to one of her drinks, as she couldn’t remember part of the night after having just two drinks and a shot of tequila. She stated that she was bruised and had vomiting for 24 hours after the show. Lynn posted a photo of her injuries and filed a complaint.

Last Friday, the German public broadcaster NDR and the newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung published a report with testimonials from women whose experiences are similar to Shelby Lynn’s, suggesting the existence of a scheme to attract women to after-show parties, which would have been specifically chosen to have sex with Lindemann.

Publisher breaks up with singer

Because of the accusations, Lindemann’s publisher, Kiepenheuer & Witsch (KiWi), severed its relationship with the artist. The German publisher released a statement on Friday saying it was “shocked” by the allegations against Lindemann, adding that its “sympathy and respect goes out to the women affected”.

KiWi also said that “in the course of recent reporting, we became aware of a porn video in which Lindemann celebrates sexual violence against women” and in which he quotes an excerpt from his book published by the publisher in Germany in 2013. “We classify this as a serious breach of trust and as a brutal act against the values ​​we stand for as a publisher,” the company said. “Therefore, we have decided to end our collaboration with Till Lindemann with immediate effect, as our relationship of trust has been irrevocably broken.”

In the video that circulates on the internet, Lindemann celebrates sexual violence against women, quoting, among other things, a poem from his book On quiet nights.

