DThe Berlin public prosecutor’s office is investigating Till Lindemann. Due to “several criminal complaints by third parties – i.e. persons not involved in any crime – as well as ex officio by the Berlin public prosecutor’s office,” preliminary proceedings against Till Lindemann “for allegations of sexual offenses and the sale of narcotics” have been initiated,” said the public prosecutor’s office at the request of the FAZ.

As the “Bild” newspaper and the “Tagesspiegel” report, two reports of alleged crimes have been received, one of which is said to have been received by the Berlin police and one by the Berlin public prosecutor’s office.

According to Section 177 of the Criminal Code, there should be initial suspicion against Lindemann. The paragraph covers sexual assault, sexual assault and rape.

As reported by the “Tagesspiegel”, shared Justice Senator Felor Badenberg (independent) informed the members of the Judiciary Committee in the House of Representatives on Wednesday, in camera, that Lindemann was being investigated. According to the “Tagesspiegel” there were “several reports of various crimes”. As the newspaper reports, the left-wing MP Sebastian Schlüsselburg asked whether there were currently public prosecutor investigations against Till Lindemann because of an initial criminal suspicion. The Justice Senator only wanted to answer the question in camera.

In the past few weeks, several women had made allegations against Lindemann. As various media reported, women at Rammstein concerts are said to have been systematically cast for the so-called “Row Zero”. The women are said to have been contacted by Alena Makeeva to be supplied as sex partners to Lindemann at after-show parties. In at least two cases, the sex is said to have been non-consensual.

Lindemann said through his media lawyers: “The allegations are untrue without exception.” The lawyers did not initially respond to a request from the FAZ regarding the investigation of their client on Wednesday.