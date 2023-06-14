Against the lead singer of Rammstein Lindemann opened a criminal case under the article on rape

Against the lead singer of the German rock band Rammstein, Till Lindemann, a criminal case was opened under the article on rape. About it informs Bild.

According to the publication, the investigation began after two testimony, one of which was obtained by the Berlin police, and the other by the prosecutor’s office. The identity of the alleged victims, as well as the details of the criminal case, were not disclosed.

At the end of May, it became known about the accusations against Till Lindemann of adding drugs to a fan’s drink. A woman named Shelby Lynn claimed that the musician invited her and other girls to drink the tequila he brought during the intermission. After that, the musician, according to the alleged victim, “reacted violently” to her refusal to have sex. Lynn also added that during the second part of the show, she was out of her mind and “remembered little.”

Later it was reported that Rammstein fired Alena Makeeva, an employee of the band from Russia, who unofficially held the position of casting director, after accusations against the band’s lead singer appeared.