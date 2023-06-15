Rammstein | In Germany, a preliminary investigation into Till Lindemann’s suspected sexual crimes begins

The charges are related to the law that prohibits coercion into sexual acts.

of Berlin the prosecutor’s office begins a preliminary investigation of Rammstein’s soloist Till Lindemann’s about suspected sexual crimes, reported Tagesspiegel.

According to information from Tagesspiegel, the senator responsible for justice in the state of Berlin Felor Badenberg told the justice committee of the Berlin House of Representatives on Wednesday.

The Prosecutor’s Office has started an investigation into Lindeman under the Criminal Code.

German newspaper Bildin according to which the investigation has been started on the basis of two separate cases.

According to the Criminal Code, the accused can be sentenced to six months to five years in prison for sexual violence or rape. Under the law, a person who has committed sexual acts against a person against their will or who has forced another person to commit sexual acts can be sentenced. The law also applies to coercion into sexual acts with a third person.

In the past, the prosecutor’s office has refused to provide information about a possible investigation.

May and at the beginning of June, it was reported that several women accused Lindemann of forcing them to commit sexual acts. Among other things, the women have said that Lindemann drugged them and pressured them into sexual acts.

Accusations started to be made especially after an Irish woman said that she had been drugged during the continuation of Rammstein’s concert in Lithuania.

The Lithuanian police closed the preliminary investigation on the subject last week, citing a lack of statements and other evidence.

Correction June 14, 2023 at 11:27 p.m.: Contrary to what was previously reported in the story, Felor Badenberg is not a senator of the Berlin judiciary, but a senator responsible for legal affairs in the state of Berlin.