Shock to shock, that's what Till Lindemann (60) did on Sunday evening in the Lotto Arena in Belgium. The Rammstein frontman played his solo show there, with which he will also visit Ahoy in the Netherlands on Thursday. Children and minors were not allowed. Despite the offensive performance, the fans still seem to have enjoyed it immensely. “As always: fantastic,” said one of the many positive responses.
Ine Verheyen
Latest update:
19:49
