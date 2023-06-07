Deutsche Wellei

Deutsche Welle https://www.istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/

06/07/2023 – 12:42

Share



Sexual assault allegations against vocalist overshadow band’s Munich show. Local authorities try to reinforce women’s safety. Area immediately in front of the stage and parties before and after the show are bannedDespite the recent accusations against Till Lindemann, lead singer of Rammstein and scandal pivot involving fans who say they are victims of sexual assault, the European tour of the German band is still standing. This Wednesday (07.06), the group performs in Munich, marking the beginning of a total of seven concerts planned in Germany.

In the Bavarian capital alone, four presentations are scheduled at the Olympic Stadium until Sunday, all sold out. So far, no changes to the tour schedule have been announced, indicating that it should go ahead as planned while investigations officially run.

Some changes, however, have already been announced since the accusations came to light. One of them is the elimination of the so-called “zero row”, or “zero row”, an exclusive area between the stage and the audience where the young women “recruited” for Lindemann supposedly stayed.

According to people close to the band, there will also be no more so-called preshow and aftershow parties, parties held before and after the concerts for a selected audience. It would have been at one of these parties that the Irish Shelby Lynn, who brought the case to the public, was doped without her consent. The allegation led to a series of other similar complaints from fans around the world.

In-band and out-of-band reactions

Rammstein also allegedly split with Alena Makeeva, a Russian citizen who called herself the band’s casting director. According to the German press, she has been recruiting young people for Till Lindemann over the last four years. Makeeva must now be denied access to Rammstein concerts.

The band’s management also hired a law firm to investigate the allegations, as well as announcing an awareness concept for the four Munich concerts, said a spokesman for Olympiapark München, owner of the Olympic Stadium.

Initially, six officials are expected to be on the lookout for security-related abnormalities in the stadium. There should also be an area of ​​safe space where potentially affected people can withdraw if necessary. Further details have yet to be revealed.

The accusations provoked reactions in politics as well. “Patriarchal mockery and sexual assaults have no place in the music industry, nor in art and culture in general, nor anywhere else,” said German Culture Minister Claudia Roth (Green Party).

disappointed fans

Rammstein concerts, usually conceived in the form of huge spectacles full of pyrotechnic effects, must continue. It doesn’t seem clear, however, how the band should handle the pressure.

On the internet, some fans are already trying to distance themselves from the band through disappointed posts. Tickets for upcoming shows are also being offered on resale platforms.

Formed in 1994, Rammstein has become one of German music’s most successful exports. With 29 scheduled performances, the Europe Stadium Tour should pass through 16 European cities.

ip (dpa/ots)























