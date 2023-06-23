Rammstein Allegations | The accusations against Till Lindemann are not investigated in Lithuania

The accusations of sexual violence and drugging brought against the band Rammstein and its frontman Till Lindemann do not lead to a police investigation in Lithuania.

The chain of events started at the end of May, when a woman who went to the band’s concert said on social media that she got drugged during the concert in Vilnius.

The Irish woman claims that Lindemann got angry when the woman did not want to have sex with him. Later, the woman noticed bruises and contusions on her body. He has said that he has also heard serious accusations from several other women.

Lithuania the police interviewed the woman, but concluded after the investigation that there were no grounds for starting an investigation, as no evidence of drugging or coercion into sexual acts was found. Lithuania prosecutor’s officestated on Friday that the police’s decision not to investigate the case was justified.

However, similar accusations have also been made in Berlin, where the prosecutor’s office has announced that it will start a preliminary investigation into Lindemann’s suspected sexual crimes. Lindemann has denied all the accusations.

Senior expert of the communications department of the Vilnius Police Tomas Brazenias told Saksalaislehti Bild earlier that the preliminary investigation ended due to a lack of statements and other evidence.