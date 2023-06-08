Rammstein Allegations | Rammstein’s “star lawyers” threaten legal action against women who have made accusations

The lawyers of the lead singer of the metal band Rammstein say that they will take legal action against the women who made accusations against the singer.

German lead singer of the metal band Rammstein Till Lindemann has obtained lawyers for himself in connection with the accusations of sexual harassment. The singer’s “star lawyers” have said that they intend to take legal action against the women who made the accusations. At least the news agency AFP and the German news agency reported on the matter Der Spiegel.

Several women have recently said that Lindemann drugged them and pressured them into sexual acts.

The case gained particular attention after an Irish woman said on social media that she had been drugged during the continuation of Rammstein’s concert in Vilnius. Police of the Vilnius region heard woman at the end of May.

Lindemann has previously denied the accusations himself. So do the lawyers who now represent him.

“Repeatedly it has been claimed that women were drugged with knockout drops or alcohol at Rammstein’s concerts so that our client could perform sexual acts on them. These accusations are without exception untrue”, the lawyers of the Schertz Bergmann law firm representing the singer Simon Bergmann and Christian Schertz announced on Thursday in his statement.

The lawyers said they would immediately take legal action against the women who made the allegations.