Rammstein Allegations | Rammstein’s drummer commented on the uproar against the band after a quiet life

According to German band Rammstein’s drummer Christoph Schneider, the band’s soloist Till Lindemann has distanced himself from the band in recent years.

Rammstein drummer Christoph Schneider has made a public exit on his own Instagram account about the band and its frontman Till Lindemann in relation to the allegations.

He says that the accusations of the last few weeks have shocked their band and himself as a person.

According to the drummer, the things that have been shared on social media and in the press about their singer have put him in a state of shock. Schneider describes the feeling of the band and the team as a rollercoaster of emotions.

He does not believe that anything criminally significant, such as the use of knockout drops, occurred at a private party.

“I don’t think anything illegal happened. I never saw anything like it or heard anything like it from any of our crew of a hundred. Everything I heard about Tilli’s party was adults celebrating together,” Schneider writes in his Instagram post.

However, he mentions that despite the legality of the activity, there are things that he himself does not accept. According to Schneider, some of the ways of working are against the values ​​of the other members of the band.

“It is also important to us that Tilli’s party is not mixed with the official follow-up party.”

Schneider’s according to Lindemann has distanced himself from the band in recent years and created his own bubble with his own people, parties and projects. He also says that he believes Lindemann’s word when he has told them that he always wanted to offer fun to the guests he invited.

“How exactly these guests had imagined this, however, seems in some cases to differ from his own conceptions. The wishes and expectations of the women who came forward were probably not fulfilled. According to their statements, they felt uncomfortable on the edge of a situation they could no longer control,” Schneider writes.

He says that he feels sympathy for the women, but emphasizes that every guest behind the stage is free to leave if they want. The publication also mentions separately that each bottle is sealed and guests can open them themselves or see them just opened.

Backstage also has water, snacks, security personnel and medical personnel available at all times, according to Schneider.

“We want all our guests to feel comfortable and safe with us. This is our standard. I’m sorry that not everyone has felt that way.”

Next, Schneider praises the band’s fans and says that everyone deserves to be treated with respect. He feels sorry for all those who have not received friendly treatment or felt safe with the band.

“Shelby also deserved a great concert and a wonderful night,” Schneider writes, referring to Shelby Lynn and her social media posts that sparked the uproar.

Finally, Schneider emphasizes that he does not want public controversy to fuel extremism.

“I hope for a calm and equal consideration and processing of the matter, also among our band.”

Record company Universal Music Group announced this week that it would suspend for the time being Due to the investigation started on Rammstein’s marketing and promotion soloist Till Lindemann.

Lindemann has been in the headlines for a few weeks when indications of inappropriate behavior surfaced through social media. Shelby Lynn, who attended the concert in Vilnius in May, said on Twitter that she got drugged during the continuation of the band’s concert.

The Lithuanian police questioned the woman, but no investigation was initiated into the case. The preliminary investigation ended due to a lack of statements and other evidence.

Since then, many other women have spoken publicly about their similar experiences.

Lindemann himself has denied all the accusations.