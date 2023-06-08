Home page World

The Rammstein front singer Till Lindemann has been confronted with serious allegations for days. Olli Schulz is sure that “the thing will explode”.

Munich – For a few days Rammstein frontman Till Lindemann is facing allegations of sexual assault and abuse of power, after several young women reported allegedly traumatic experiences at the band’s concerts. Olli Schulz and Jan Böhmermann also took up the topic in their podcast “Fest und Fluffy” at the weekend. Schulz, who describes himself as a “long-standing Rammstein-Fan” rages about the incidents. He doesn’t seem to mince his words.

“It was clear that the thing would explode”: Olli Schulz rages about Rammstein

Schulz actually describes Rammstein concerts as “the biggest, the hottest live show” that he has ever witnessed. He often came to the concerts personally at the invitation of the band. That’s over for him now, as he himself explains: “I would never be on the guest list again.” About the allegations he says: “I love this band as a product, I love the concerts and it hurts my soul”.

For him, the allegations did not come out of nowhere: “I know that there have been upheavals within the band for years,” says Schulz and goes on to describe: “It was clear that the thing would explode at some point” and also believes that Lindemann “will destroy the band” with his behavior. Shortly after the allegations, despite protests, Rammstein played a sold-out concert in the Olympic Stadium in Munich.

“Is there nothing nice to talk about”: Olli Schulz angry at Till Lindemann

About the allegations of sexual assault and abuse of power, he explains: “There’s nothing nice to talk about, it’s just dirty,” he rages and continues: “And that’s why it’s right to fly around his ears, that has nothing to do with Cancel Doing culture has something to do with stupidity.” He also alludes to a “gap between star and groupie” that the star should not exploit.

“Everything else is lying exploitation”: Olli Schulz demands that bands have to offer their fans a sense of security

Instead, “as a band, you are obliged to give your fans a safe feeling when they come to your concert, everything else is lying exploitation,” says Schulz and believes that even many who voluntarily got involved with the Rammstein frontman , would regret this in a few years and “recognize that this is not my freedom, but that someone took advantage of me”.

Although he could not form an opinion on how much the other band members of Rammstein were involved in the scam, which Schulz describes as a “systematic problem”. Nevertheless, he suspects: “It’s just the product that holds them together, they’re no longer six friends, they’re fathers, settled people, except till Lindemannwho somehow wants to keep driving this thing”. Even if the current allegations weigh heavily, the presumption of innocence still applies.

Before the second concert in Munich, the band Rammstein turned on their lawyers. The allegations are “without exception untrue”, according to a statement by the lawyers. Legal action is being taken against individuals who claim to have been drugged by Lindemann and thus made compliant. The reporting of many media will also be checked and, if necessary, legal action will be taken.

Transparency notice of June 8, 2023, 6:30 p.m.: This article was supplemented with statements by Till Lindemann’s lawyers.