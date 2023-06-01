Rammstein Allegations | Lithuanian police have interviewed a fan who made serious accusations

A woman who attended the band’s concert has said on social media that she got drugged during the concert in Vilnius. The police are taking measures to find out the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Lithuania On Tuesday, the police heard from an Irish woman about the accusations she made about the possible crimes that happened at Rammstein’s concert in Vilnius.

A German band that performed in Finland over the weekend and its frontman Till Lindemann serious accusations have been made on social media.

The Irish woman said on Twitter on Tuesday that she had been talking to the Lithuanian police for almost five hours via video call.

“They have finally taken an official statement from me and given me a reference number. I am incredibly disappointed in how the ‘professionals’ have handled this,” he wrote.

Vilnius region police representative Julija Samorokovskaya confirmed to the Baltic news agency BNS on Wednesday that the Irish citizen had been consulted on Tuesday.

According to him, the victim of the alleged crime had been interviewed thoroughly and the police will take measures to find out all the circumstances related to the case.

Whether the members of Rammstein will be interrogated will only become clear when the officials decide on starting a possible investigation.

The concert in Vilnius preceded the band’s performance in Finland. The woman claims that Lindemann got angry when the woman did not want to have sex with him. Later, the woman noticed bruises and contusions on her body. He has said that he has also heard serious accusations from several other women.

The woman has since emphasized on Twitter that Lindemann did not touch her, but accepted that she did not want to have sex with the singer.

“I never claimed that he raped me,” the woman writes.

When the police arrived at the scene, medical personnel were already there to examine the woman and offer her help.

According to the Lithuanian police, no statement was taken from the woman. Instead, police representative Samorokovskaja has since confirmed that the woman had flown back to Ireland and turned to the police in her home country. According to Samorokovskaya, the authorities are cooperating and collecting additional information.

According to the woman herself, she had asked the police in Vilnius that her blood be tested for narcotics, but her request had not been taken into account.

The group commented on the matter on Twitter on Monday, saying that the accusations about the events in Vilnius are not true.

Other young women have also written on social media about the parties organized before and after the band’s concerts. Women have told about drugs and sexual harassment related to the band. It has been said that the band or its representatives also separately select young women for the parties organized in connection with the concerts.