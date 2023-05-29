Rammstein Allegations | “I’ve seen it go” – A Finnish woman who has partied with Rammstein several times talks about the band’s follow-up party

“It’s a bit of a suspicious and a bit boring system,” says a Finnish woman who says that she has attended Rammstein’s after-party several times.

Also Finns have experience of what it’s like to party at Rammstein’s follow-up parties that made headlines.

A fan of the German band for more than a couple of decades Katja says that he ended up at the band’s follow-up party for the first time in 2010. Rammstein had played a gig at the Hartwall Arena at the time, and the party was organized after the gig.

The assistant who worked as the band’s “casting director” at the time noticed that Katja and her friends were dancing and having fun in the front row of the gig.

“He [casting director] came to talk to us and handed us stickers to stick on our clothes that read afterparty”, says Katja.

Katja’s name has been changed. HS does not publish the real name of Katja, who works in the nursing field, so that comments are not associated with her work.

Rammstein started his new European tour on Monday of last week from Vilnius. After the concert, the band started to be criticized on social media serious accusationswhich the band itself has denied.

It has been claimed that the band lures beautiful young women to their concerts in the “zero row” to the best seats in front of the stage and then invites them to their private parties. A fan who was at the concert in Vilnius has claimed that he got drugged in a private event before and after the concert. According to the allegations, the woman was offered fortified alcohol.

At the weekend, Rammstein performed in Helsinki.

At previous parties I’ve seen, there have been women, sex “for sure”, but no drugs or other abuses, says Katja, interviewed by HS.

According to Katja, there will be booze and lots of young women at the after party. The photos in the story were taken by him.

Katja says that he has attended Rammstein’s gig about 50 times and the after party nine times. Katja has provided HS with pictures of the events and, for example, of her entrance tickets.

He says that he last participated in the follow-up party in 2019 after Rammstein’s gig in Tampere.

According to him, everyone’s identity and age were checked upon arrival at the follow-up party. When the “guys from the band” arrived, you could take “a few photos”. The room was full of booze, which you could drink as much as you wanted, Katja says.

Later, according to Katja, the parties have changed so that the drink is served by the bartender on site. In addition to alcoholic drinks, lemonade is also available.

There are orderlies and assistants at the parties, who, according to Katja, make sure that no one “acts ungodly” or takes “ungodly amounts of pictures”. If necessary, they also direct too intoxicated people away from the party.

“I’ve seen it go. The boys in the band enjoy young girls, their attention and their company.”

Katja has a clear answer to whether or not there was sex at or around the party.

“Really is. I’m absolutely sure that there is sex, but I’m also sure that it’s completely voluntary,” he says.

“Everyone is an adult and makes their own decisions.”

Sometimes vocalist Till Lindemann According to Katja, parties have their own “lounge”, which can only be accessed by invitation and is always hidden from view.

Katja has received an invitation to a lounge once in Tallinn. In addition to Katja, there were her friends and a couple of other women in the lounge.

“We drank and just talked about everything. We had a good time, we joked around, took funny pictures and Till played music from his own phone.”

Uproar along with that, the person who worked as the band’s “casting director” for years has also come to the fore.

According to Katja, the “casting director” in question chooses the girls in the zero row based on their Instagram profiles. The people of Nollari get to watch the gig right in front of the stage and automatically get into the after party as well.

Also Ilta-Sanom the woman interviewed on Monday said that the “casting director” inquires about fans’ willingness to participate on social media.

The woman told IS that last week she was part of a Whatsapp group where they were invited to the pre- and after-parties of Rammstein’s concerts in Helsinki. According to the woman, the instructions in the message were “good hair and makeup” and the dress code was, for example, a colorful, elegant cocktail or floral dress.

Katja according to the “casting director”, the actions of the “casting director” have been criticized within the fan community for a long time.

“It’s a bit of a suspicious and a bit boring system.”

Katja points out that in addition to the zero guests, ordinary people like her get into the afterparty, just by having fun in front of the stage. According to him, the fan community also hopes that regular fans would be invited to the follow-up party.

“It’s stupid as hell that the real fans can’t get there for the after party.”

After the drug accusations, many women who were in the zero row have defended the band and the “casting director” and praised him for caring and kindness. The “casting director” has published these stories on Instagram.

Rammstein played last week’s Saturday and Sunday gigs at the Helsinki Olympic Stadium.

Katja says that she noticed at the Sunday gig that the girls in row zero were now for the first time in the left corner in front of the stage. Before they had been right in front.

The uproar about the matter had already started to rise on Friday evening.