Rammstein Allegations | German newspaper Bild: No investigation will be started in Lithuania regarding the accusations concerning Till Lindemann

Bild is told by the Vilnius police that the preliminary investigation ended due to a lack of statements and other evidence.

in Lithuania no preliminary investigation is started against the singer of the German band Rammstein Till Lindemann about the accusations, says German newspaper Bild.

Senior expert of the communications department of the Vilnius Police Tomas Brazenias explains to the newspaper that the preliminary investigation ended due to a lack of statements and other evidence.

The decision not to open an investigation still requires the approval of the public prosecutor, Bild says in its article.

Several women have recently said that Till Lindemann drugged them and pressured them into sexual acts.

The case has gained attention especially after an Irish woman said on social media that she got drugged during the continuation of Rammstein’s concert in Vilnius. The Vilnius region police interviewed the woman at the end of May.

Lindemann himself has denied the accusations.