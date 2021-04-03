Noah Green, the suspected perpetrator of the attack who rammed a checkpoint outside the Capitol building in Washington, suspected the country’s authorities of “mind control” and believed that the cause of his troubles was the CIA and the FBI. Reported by CNN.

The publication links to an Instagram page that allegedly belonged to Green. On it, a few weeks before the attack, a man reported that he had lost his job. In one of his posts, he also admitted that “the past few years have been difficult, and the last few months have been even harder.”

In another publication, the man wrote that the leader of the African American political and religious movement “Nation of Islam” Louis Farrakhan, whose follower is Green, saved him “after terrible hardships.” He blamed the CIA, the FBI, and the US government for his misfortunes. In particular, he complained about food poisoning, assaults, “unauthorized hospital operations”, and “mind control.”

Less than two hours before the attack, Green posted several stories on the page. Among other things, there were links to videos by Farrakhan. “The US government is enemy number one for blacks!” – was written in one of them. Following the attack, Green’s alleged social media accounts were removed.

According to the publication, in 2019 he graduated from Christopher Newport University in Newport News, Virginia with a bachelor’s degree in finance.