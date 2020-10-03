Highlights: Preparations are being made for a grand Ramlila event in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh

For this, on 6 October, MP from West Delhi, Pravesh Sahib Singh Verma will do Bhoomi Pujan.

Ramlila will be staged from October 17, in which many Bollywood celebrities will participate.

new Delhi

Preparations are being made for a grand Ramlila event in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. For this, on 6 October, West Delhi MP Pravesh Sahib Singh Verma will perform Bhoomi Pujan. Ramlila will be staged from October 17, which will be inaugurated by Minister of Culture, Neelkanth Tiwari. Many Bollywood celebrities are participating in Ramlila to be held here. Rehearsals for Ramleela are taking place in Mumbai.

To make Ramlila historic, water and soil will also be brought to Ayodhya from the place where there was Ashoka Vatika in Sri Lanka. Ashok Vatika will be built on this soil only. Apart from Bollywood actors, many actors from Delhi and Mumbai will also participate in Ramlila. East Delhi MP and Bhojpuri actor Manoj Tiwari will be seen in the role of Angad. At the same time, Bhojpuri actor and MP from Gorakhpur Ravi Kishan will play the role of Bharat. Dara Singh Hanuman played the role of Ramayana on TV, his son Vindu Dara Singh will play the role of Hanuman in Ayodhya’s Ramlila. The film stars Asrani Narada Muni, Raja Murad Ahiravan, Shahbaz Khan Ravana, Avatar Gill Subahun and Janak. Rakesh Bedi will be playing the role of Vibhishan and his daughter Sulochana.

Ramlila airing till 17-25

Viewers will not be allowed to visit Ramlila, but it will be broadcast on satellite channels, YouTube and other social media platforms from October 17-25 from 7 pm to 10 pm. Laxman Fort will be built on the banks of Saryu River during Ramlila stage. This Ramlila will later be shown in 14 different languages.

Demand for guidelines for Ramlila stage in Delhi

Delhi BJP State President Adesh Gupta has written a letter to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for staging Ramlila in Delhi. They have said that Unlock-5 has been announced. The Ministry of Home Affairs has given exemption for religious events. However, the state governments have to make guidelines for this, but, as of now no guidelines are being issued from the Delhi government in this regard, the officials of the committees organizing Ramlila are not able to book the parks. Therefore, Delhi government should soon set guidelines in this regard.