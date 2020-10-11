An order has been issued by the Delhi government to celebrate Durga Puja and to organize Ramlila during the Corona period. On Sunday, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) issued an SOP for the festivals, stating that there will be Ramlila in the national capital during Durga Puja, but the pandal built for Durga Puja will not have a fair. Simultaneously, suspension and food stalls have also not been allowed.

According to the DDMA order, the district officer and the DCP will approve for Pooja, Pandal and Ramlila after joint inspection. The organizers will have to videography the entire event. It would not be allowed to go without a mask and it would be necessary to follow social distance. With this, the organizers will make separate gates for coming and going.

Fairs / Melas / Food-stalls (inside and outside the venues), Jhoolas / Rallies / Exhibitions / Processions will not be allowed during festivals till 31st October, 2020 in Delhi: Delhi Disaster Management Authority, Government of Delhi.

The order issued on September 30 by the Union Home Ministry regarding the presence of the people will have to be followed. In its order, the Home Ministry had said that only 50 percent people of the total capacity will remain present in the closed area. At the same time, it will be necessary to follow social distancing in open places.

The DDMA has said in its order that no person will stand or sit on the ground for the puja pandal or festival. With the rules of social distancing, only a chair will be allowed. For this also, it will be necessary to follow all the rules of protection against corona. The organizers will also be responsible for making arrangements for temporary toilet, electricity, water, sanitizer and thermal screening.