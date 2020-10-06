Highlights: Virtual Ramlila performed Bhoomi Pujan on Tuesday in Ayodhya

Delhi MP Pravesh Sahib Singh and Bindu Dara Singh were also present

Ramlila to be held in Ayodhya from October 17 to 25

Many Bollywood actors including Ravi Kishan, Manoj Tiwari will participate

Ayodhya

Ram is going to decorate the court once again in Ramnagari. Ayodhya’s Ramlila will be virtual this time due to Corona virus, but for the first time, Bollywood’s Tadka is also going to be put in it. On Tuesday, Ramlila’s groundbreaking took place amidst Vedic chanting in the presence of West Delhi MP Pravesh Sahib Singh and actor Bindu Dara Singh. Theater and Bollywood big names will be seen bringing the character of Ramayana to life on stage. It will not include the audience, but it will be broadcast live through large LED TVs throughout the city of Ayodhya. Simultaneously, it is preparing to be broadcast online in India and abroad.

In this Ramlila of Ayodhya, Ravi Kishan, a well-known actor and Gorakhpur MP will be seen in the role of Bharat, while former Delhi BJP President / Bhojpuri actor and singer Manoj Tiwari will play Angad. Bindu Dara Singh, son of Dara Singh, who played Hanuman in the famous TV serial Ramayana, will play Hanuman in his place. Many other big stars will also appear in different roles.



A dream come true: Pravesh Sahib Singh

While Ramlila of Ayodhya will bring the ideals and life character of Lord Rama alive on stage, the cultural department, Ayodhya Research Institute and UP government all have their own roles for this. You can guess from this that the guardian of Ayodhya’s Ramlila is West Delhi MP Pravesh Sahib Singh, while YP Singh, Director of Culture Department is discharging the arrangements. That is why BJP MP Pravesh Sahib Singh says that it is like the fulfillment of his dream. A grand Ram temple is being built in Ayodhya and a grand Ramlila is also being organized. The whole of Delhi is keen on Ayodhya’s Ramlila.