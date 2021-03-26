Heliodoro will live this Sunday its first derby with an empty door. “The lack of public I think it hurts both of them,” said Luis Miguel Ramis in the run-up to the clash. “We all miss our hobbies. We are going to go out into the field knowing that we are being seen by many people and we will try to do well so that people can enjoy. It is a unique opportunity to bring them joy, “he confided.

The coach knows that it is not just any game and that it comes at a stage of the season “in which we want to be well positioned for the final stage. That is our illusion and that happens by giving great importance to all the parties. This is because it has an emotional impulse for us and for our fans, “he said.

The coach commented that with the cold analysis, numerically there are three more points, “but deep down, it is a game that supposes a boost and much more than three points. Carrying out a derby is an important push in every way, especially for scoring the points. We have worked it well, “he warned.

He did not want to anticipate news in the eleven, but admitted that “it is not my intention to surprise anyone. I want my players to be focused on work. Among those available, the eleven will be released and everyone is ready. I want them to keep up the tension until game day. ”Most likely, Carlos Ruiz, Aitor Sanz, Moore, and even Shashoua could be starters.

Referring to Las Palmas, he ventured that there will be a rival “great, but we will try to minimize it so that its weaknesses and our strengths are seen. The players have touches of what they are going to find ahead and we have focused on consolidating what we do well and improving what we do not do so well. Las Palmas is a very creative, vertical team that unbalances a lot in the opponent’s field. We have faced teams with similar characteristics and the basic thing in these appointments is not to make mistakes, “he said.

Finally, he was asked about what situations he would not like to see happen. “I would like all the arbitration decisions to be fair and there would be no debate in that sense. For the two teams to play an honest game for both parties. I would not like Las Palmas to go ahead and, if it does, I would like us to know how to react. We are going to try to cause things to happen, “he said.