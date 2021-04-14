Although it sounds like utopia, Luis Miguel Ramis does not lower his arms to reach the Playoff, although he is aware that it will not be easy. “Everything becomes more difficult and complicated in this final stretch, because there is a lot at stake,” he commented in Bota Heliodoro, Tenerife’s official program. “Nobody wants to waste points because a jam at this point penalizes a lot. In this final stretch, any result can occur. It is difficult to make long-term forecasts, “he completed.

The coach, whose numbers support him to continue dreaming, highlighted last Friday’s good match against Sporting “where we beat a rival in the playoff zone. We did a lot of things well and adding three at this point is key. We have to find our own. motivation every week. There is less remaining, so we cannot miss the options to score points, “he said.

The coach related what the formula was to get the team out of the lower zone. “The message was clear to the players from the beginning and they have understood it,” he said. “We weren’t nervous. We got the first victory in the second game, which gave us a lot of confidence.. Adding a win in two straight away games gave us that peace of mind. Beating Girona at home was very important too, “he recalled.

According to Ramis, a few clear concepts have been handled “to build the foundations of a firm building, shaping it so that each week that passes is as beautiful as possible.” He also revealed that his greatest challenge “is to position the team as high as possible to generate enthusiasm in the fans, but the whole process takes time.. We have improved collectively and defensively, as we are among the least beaten. Upstairs, it’s costing us a bit more, “he analyzed.

Of course, despite the improvement, criticism of the style of play has been heard, which at times is boring. “We are not perfect and, sometimes, we make mistakes. Football is often described by the result. The main thing is to win and everything is conditioned on it. I learn every day, also pulling from self-criticism. One always seeks to improve on a day-to-day basis, watching games and analyzing, “he said.