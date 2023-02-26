Ramiro Sanchez He was a hero and a figure for him Union Magdalena. He saved two penalties, both taken by Wilson Morelo, in the game against Santa Fe, which ended 0-0, this Sunday at El Campín.

Sánchez dived to his right to stop the first and then, when Morelo changed sides, he also arrived to prevent the defeat of the Union in El Campín.

Ramiro Sánchez, goalkeeper for Unión Magdalena. Photo: Cesar Melgarejo – WEATHER

It is not very common in Colombian soccer for a goalkeeper to save two penalties in the same match. In fact, since 2010, only two goalkeepers have achieved it.

The most recent was Andrés Marmolejo, from Medellín, who on March 19 of last year stopped two charges from Adrián Ramos, from América, at Pascual Guerrero. That day, the DIM won 1-3.

You have to go back to 2010 to find another goalkeeper saving two penalties in the League. It was Alexis Viera, from América de Cali, who stopped the charges of Jhon Ulloque and Esteban Ramírez, from Millonarios, on April 3 of that year.

Alexis Viera saved Millonarios two penalties in 2010. See also Myra Delgadillo is champion with SC Braga in Portugal Photo: Juan B. Diaz. WEATHER Archive

Julio Cesar Falcioni, Also from América, he was key to qualifying his team for the 1988 Copa Libertadores: he saved Nacional two penalties. Before, Alberto Vivalda, de Millonarios, took Pereira out of the race for the title in 1982, by stopping the charges from Sergio Santín and Miguel Ángel Manzi. AND Hernan Torres, in 1996, he also saved two penalties while playing for Once Caldas, just to cite a few cases.

Of course, this tally does not include saves saved on tie-breaks from the penalty spot.

