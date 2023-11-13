Ramiro Saavedra Linaresreal name of the well-known interpreter of Kurt Cobain in the successful program ‘I am’, is one of the most remembered contestants on Peruvian television. The now 39-year-old from Arequipa conquered the public with his masterful voice identical to that of the remembered American artist.

By obtaining first place, Ramiro Saavedra Linares not only took the ‘Yo soy’ trophy for the best imitator in Peru, but also He also received a significant sum of US$25,000. Despite his outstanding time in the contest, Ramiro Saavedra did not compete in said program again. He knows the reasons why he no longer appeared on TV as a contestant on ‘Yo soy’.

Why didn’t Ramiro Saavedra, the Peruvian Kurt Cobain, compete again in ‘Yo soy’?

According to what Ramiro Saavedra told La República, he He did not participate again in ‘Yo soy’ because “it was more of the same”. According to his version, people already knew what he did as Kurt Cobain, but he wanted to stand out with his own name.

“What happens is that I felt that people already know you, know what you do, know what you can do, but compete again? I said: ‘I don’t want to compete anymore because it was more of the same (. ..)'”, said the artist.

However, Ramiro Saavedra highlights that he had a good relationship with ‘Yo soy’, because when they called him to introduce himself he gladly attended. “Every time they told me ‘look, come, support so-and-so’ or ‘get ready for the anniversary’, which I went even with Covid,” explained Saavedra Linares.

What did Ramiro Saavedra do with the award he won in ‘Yo soy’ as a Kurt Cobain imitator?

Ramiro Saavedra, by winning first place in the competition in ‘Yo soy’, obtained the juicy prize of US$25,000 with which he carried out various operations. Among them were, for example, return the money he borrowed from various friends to be able to travel from his native Arequipa to Limaand thus pass the casting of ‘Yo soy’.

Likewise, Ramiro Saavedra also lent money to some people who asked him for it. At the same time, he invested in his career as a musician, since he was able to buy a guitar, and he also invested in his band OlaF.

“At that time I paid debts that I had already incurred before, for traveling (from Arequipa to Lima) and all that. I lent money to some friends, which is wrong, never lend money. I bought my guitar, I invested a little in the band (…)”, the singer recalled for this medium.

