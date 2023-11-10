In 2012, the Arequipeño Ramiro Saavedra Linares surprised the Peruvians by being the best imitator of Kurt Cobainremembered vocalist of Nirvana. After winning the first season of the contest ‘I am’ With his impressive talent, Ramiro Saavedra stood out in the Peru and also abroad.

The interpreter returned in a special gala to the program ‘Yo soy’, hosted by Adolfo Aguilar and Karen Schwarz, and which also had Ricardo Morán, Maricarmen Marín, Fernando Armas, among other artists, as jurors. Despite this, he kept his life away from TV. He knows what Ramiro Saavedra, the Peruvian Kurt Cobain, did after winning ‘Yo soy’ and what he does now.

What happened to Ramiro Saavedra, the Peruvian Kurt Cobain, after winning ‘Yo soy’?

Ramiro SaavedraAfter winning the television contest ‘Yo soy’, he dedicated himself to making musical presentations throughout Peru and some foreign countries. She also decided to venture into streaming platforms like YouTube. In this way, various job offers came to him.

The most unique job offer that came to him Ramiro Saavedra went to sing on an American cruise ship that was on the high seas. “I was hired by the American cruise company Carnival Cruise, they hired me for my channel. They told me: ‘Hey, I’ve seen that you’re singing things about these artists, by George Michael. Hey, don’t you want to come sing here?’ I said: ‘Now, then’. I went to sing just like that for gringos,” he told La República.

Ramiro Saavedra won S/25. 000 in ‘I am’. Photo: GLR Archive

However, Ramiro Saavedra could not maintain this job, since he suffered a lot of dizziness due to the movement that the cruise ship suffered when sailing through the ocean. Thus, he was only able to stay for a little over a month. The artist highlighted the demand that this work entailed. “It was one more risk, starting from scratch again where no one knows you,” Saavedra Linares recalled.

This brief incursion, although short, was very important for Ramiro Saavedra. “The payment was very good, in fact, but I left because the boat was making me very seasick; it helped me more than anything to know how I was doing, to measure how good I was,” he said.

What is the life of Ramiro Saavedra, the winner of the first season of ‘Yo soy’?

Although Ramiro Saavedra has distanced himself from Peruvian television, he remains dedicated to the musical field. The former ‘Yo soy’ participant was working with his band OlaF, but they have been on hiatus since 2020. Currently, he continues to perform in various parts of Peru and also in neighboring countries.

Likewise, now the remembered Peruvian Kurt Cobain is also a singing teacheran occupation that began in 2007. Its students are people from all over the world.

“I have American students, Spanish students, Mexican students, Colombian students, from Paraguay, I have some from Uruguay, Indian students. I have a Korean student, so I change the schedules. Sometimes classes last until four or five in the morning and I just go to sleep at 7 in the morning,” he told this medium.

Ramiro Saavedra is preparing an EP for 2024. Photo: composition LR/Instagram/@ramirosaavedralinares/La República

Ramiro Saavedra, who is a sound engineer by profession, He also seeks to continue making a name for himself; For this reason, he is preparing an EP to be released in the summer of 2024.. In this regard, the artist is a composer, singer, guitarist, producer and sound engineer of his own musical project.

“I started recording, I bought all the equipment and I said I’m going to do the recording myself. So it’s going to be one album, five songs. If it’s possible with video we’ll see who recorded the video with, but I’m going to do it myself. record. I’m producing it. I’m going to do the mastering, I can do everything and it will come out no matter what, by the summer of 2024,” he concluded.

