Paseo el Grande, Guanajuato.- The Attorney General of Guanajuato (FGEG), already dictated judgment for Ramiro “N”, 27 years old, for the crimes of: qualified spurious rape, corruption of minors and family violence, committed to the detriment of two minors. To the FGEG. An anonymous complaint arrived in February 2021, in which it was reported that the accused was exercising physical violence Y sexual about the victims.

Personnel from the Guanajuato Attorney General’s Office went to where the accused was, according to the information provided in the anonymous complaint and thus The victims were saved, and the corresponding protocols were activated, as well as the actions to safeguard and protect their physical and mental integrity.

developed a researchduring which the evidence was collected that led to the clarification of the terrible criminal acts; The foregoing allowed the accused to be apprehended and brought before the Control Judge, who linked him to criminal process.

During the development of the process, the agent of the Public ministry provided evidence obtained from the scientific and psychological opinions, which reliably demonstrated that Ramiro “N”, committed the illicit conduct of a sexual nature to the detriment of the victims.

After knowing the evidence presented by the Prosecutor’s Office, the subject acknowledged his responsibility and accepted the charges for the commission of the crimes for which he was charged and requested the early termination of his process.

When his guilt was proven, the Judge sentenced him to imprisonment, for which he will spend 27 years behind bars, in addition to paying reparation for the damage, and he was denied legal benefits and substitutes, as he did not meet the requirements of the penal code of the state of Guanajuato.