One of the most anticipated duels of matchday 5 of the Clausura 2023 of Liga MX is the commitment between Cruz Azul and Tigres. La Máquina Celeste has had a terrible start to the season: they have two defeats and a draw in their first three games. On the other hand, the UANL team is one of the main candidates for the title and has two victories and two draws.
On paper it seems that Tigres is a wide favorite to keep the three points. The team led by Diego Cocca has the most valuable squad in the entire league and has shown a good performance in its first matches of the championship. However, the Celestial Machine is usually a team that is very complicated for cats.
In their last five matches, Cruz Azul has two wins, Tigres just one and two draws. Despite the fact that the Machine arrives at a terrible time for this match, anything can happen this Saturday, February 3 at the Azteca Stadium.
The good news for Cruz Azul is that for this important commitment it will be able to count on a bulwark of defense that was in doubt. According to recent reports, Ramiro Funes Mori may be part of the cement team against the cats. ‘El Mellizo’ has already recovered from an ankle injury and was able to work alongside his teammates.
“I only had a problem in my ankle… where I had a little pain and we took advantage of the first week that we didn’t have a game last weekend to recover, to strengthen it. So it fills me up 100% for the game against Tigres”
– Ramiro Funes Mori
Funes Mori has been one of the iron men of the Machine this semester. The Argentine central defender adds 270 minutes over three games. The “Twin” only has six months left on his contract with Cruz Azul and it is unknown if he will renew or leave for another team at the end of the tournament.
