Rida Saleem (Dubai)

Al Wasl ended the file of foreigners for the first football team for the new season, after settling the fourth deal, by borrowing the Brazilian Ramiro (28 years), a Corinthians midfielder, after the latter agreed to a one-year loan, starting from next July, with the possibility of buying the player’s card, after the loan period ends. , Worth $ 4 million, especially since Ramiro’s contract with Corinthians expires in December 2022.

Ramiro participated with his team this season in 9 games, after he moved to him in 2019, coming from the Brazilian Grimbo, who had defended his colors since the 2013 season, and the deal was concluded through Brazilian Helman, Al Wasl coach, who put his stamp on all deals for the team in the new season.

The “emperor” had previously included the Brazilian player William Pottker (27 years), the Cruzeiro striker, on a loan system, and before that, the Argentine player Michel Araujo, Fluminense midfielder, was contracted on loan for a season, while the Brazilian defender was also contracted by Brazilian defender Edrillson Lima, the Brazilian Sport Recife player.

The coach’s choices to address the gaps that “The Panthers” suffered from over the course of the season ended, which placed him in ninth place at the end of the Arab Gulf League, scoring 49 goals, and conceding 47 goals, and the deals showed the presence of two midfielders, a defender and a striker, meaning that Coach support the team in all lines.