Mexico.- The governor of Michoacán, Alfredo Ramirez Bedollaasked that the former president Felipe Calderón is investigated and testifies in the trial of Genaro García Lunahis former Secretary of Public Security (SSP) accused of drug trafficking before a New York Court.

At a press conference, Ramírez Bedolla pointed out that there would be two possibilities: “either Felipe Calderón was under the orders of García Luna, or García Luna under the orders of Felipe Calderónthat is what is in doubt, who was under whose orders“.

The Morenista president said that the former president of Mexico should answer to justice for his “bad strategy” in security, with which he allegedly tried to leave Michoacán in the hands of a single organized crime group.

He accused that part of Calderón’s strategy consisted of putting pressure on the then governor of Michoacán, Leonel Godoy Rangelso that the security of the state was in the hands of the federal government.

Alfredo Ramírez recalled the call “Michoacanazo“, when elements of the Army and the extinct Federal Preventive Police, by order of Felipe Calderónarrested more than 30 officials of the state government headed by Godoy Rangel, which gave rise to the self-defense groups, new cartels and the strengthening of organized crime.

“Calderón should also be investigated by the United States Court, testify,” the Morenista asserted.

He trial of Genaro García Luna began on January 23 in the Eastern District Court of New York, where the former Secretary of Security of the Calderón government faces various accusations for alleged links to drug traffickingincluding receiving bribes from Sinaloa cartel in exchange for providing protection to the criminal group then led by Joaquín ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán.

During the second week of the trial, drug traffickers, former police officers, and current agents, both Mexican and American, appeared and testified against García Luna.

Among the names that testified against the former official are Óscar Nava Valencia, ‘El Lobo’, former leader of the Milenio Cartel; former federal police officer Raúl Arellano Aguilera; the Colombian drug trafficker Harold Poveda Ortega, ‘El Conejo’, and Sergio Villarreal Barragán, ‘El Grande’, among others.

